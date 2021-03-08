No let up in road mishaps, casualties in Nabarangpur

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Notwithstanding police’s claim of having implemented the amended Motor Vehicle Act stringently, there is no let up in the number of road mishaps in Nabarangpur district. Statistics reveal that 519 people lost their lives in the district in last five years. Mishaps were reported even during lockdown, when vehicles were barred from plying. As many as 175 accidents were reported last year in which 115 people lost their lives.

In an analysis of the last five years, while 198 accidents with 78 deaths were reported in 2016, the number went up to 264 the next when 29 people were killed on the roads. In 2018, 110 people were killed in 228 mishaps. Similarly, in 2019, 117 people were killed in 220 accidents on roads across the district.

Records reveal that the stretch of NH-26 between Nabarangpur and Maidalpur is the worst affected with the highest number of mishaps reported from the road in last five years. This apart, significant casualties were reported on roads between Papadahandi and Dabugaon, Umerkote and Raighar and Jharigaon and Chandahandi in the district.

Since a considerable number of those who get killed in road mishaps are youths, the PWD and National Highways Authority of India were asked to identify black spots in the district during Road Safety Week.

However, Nabarangpur SP Prahlad Meena said the new motor vehicle laws are being implemented stringently in the district. While fines are being collected from violators, regular checks are underway in areas under every police station in the district. He said driving licences of 280 people were revoked last year for traffic offences.

