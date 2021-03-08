STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha forms taskforce to tackle Similipal forest fire crisis

Former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Sandeep Tripathi will head the task force which will review forest fire incidents on a daily basis.

Published: 08th March 2021 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

The task force has been assigned with the responsibility of improving the SOP to prevent and restrain such fire occurrences in the wild. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As a wildfire continues to rage affecting Similipal National Park and forests in 26 districts, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday formed a nine-member state-level task force to effectively deal with the situation.

Former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force (HoFF) Sandeep Tripathi will head the task force which will review forest fire incidents on a daily basis, find the causes, and take immediate measures for containment. Acting PCCF and HoFF Jitendra Kumar will be the member convener of the task force, while PCCF (Wildlife) Shashi Paul will also be its member.

The task force also includes three experts from Dehradun and Hyderabad. They are Forest Survey of India (FSI) DG Pankaj Agrawal, a representative of DG Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) Dehradun, and Head of Forest and Ecology in National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) Hyderabad.

Odisha Space Applications Centre (ORSAC) CEO PK Mallik, Odisha Environment Society secretary JK Panigrahy and Bijay Agrawal from Baripada are also members of the task force.

ALSO READ | Similipal Tiger Reserve fire: Officers averse to support of local forest outfits, blames Congress

As per the notification of the State Forest and Environment Department, the task force will suggest measures for augmentation of existing fire management protocols including a Geomatics-based fire alert system and recommend suggestions for improved community participation in fire management and prevention. It will also conduct a post-assessment of forest fire-affected areas, loss to wildlife, biodiversity and suggest appropriate measures for augmentation.

The task force has been assigned with the responsibility of improving the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the department for fire prevention and management in the State to prevent and restrain such fire occurrences in the wild.

Despite claiming to have put in place preventive measures, the State Forest Department has been struggling to prevent the growing number of forest fire incidents, especially in Similipal Tiger Reserve (SRT) where the new fire points are being detected by the FSI Fire Alarm System every day.

The FSI alarm system that had detected a whopping 918 forest fire incidents across Odisha including the STR on Sunday, sent an alert of 691 large fire events in different wildlife and territorial forest divisions of the state on Monday.

Meanwhile, PCCF in-charge Jitendra Kumar reiterated that the forest fire incidents are in control. He said that all the fire incidents in forests are ground fires and have not affected the large tree.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Similipal forest fire Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp