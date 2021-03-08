Protesting mob torches police vehicle, 19 arrested 

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: As many as 19 people including two women were arrested on Sunday for torching a police vehicle at Panasudha village in Balichandrapur. A clash had taken place in the village on Saturday night over ‘Astaprahari’ rituals.

On being informed, police reached the spot but irate villagers set their van on fire and ransacked another vehicle. By the time fire fighters reached the spot, the vehicle was already reduced to ashes. Police attributed the clash to previous enmity between the two groups over several issues for past couple of years.

“Hunt for the others who were involved in the act of vandalism but have the fled the village after the incident is on,” said Jajpur Road sub-divisional police officer Chinmaya Kumar Nayak. Tension prevailed in the village soon after the incident.