Shun violence, join mainstream: DGP to Maoists   

MALKANGIRI: DGP Abhay on Sunday visited two company operating bases of BSF at Andrahal and Mudulipada at Bonda Hill and exhorted Maoists to lay down arms and take advantage of the State’s surrender and rehabilitation policy.

He said additional police and paramilitary force have been deployed in the district to foil rebels’ attempts to obstruct development. The top cop also reiterated the State government’s commitment to expedite development activities in the area for which security forces’ presence in the area needs to be ramped up to ensure peace.

Accompanied by Director, Intelligence RK Sharma, IG (Operations) Amitabh Thakur, SOG Commandant Anirudha Singh and SWR DIG Rajesh Pandit, the DGP visited the operating bases and held discussions with officers at the locations. He also took stock of the security scenario at Bonda Hill, Swabhiman Anchal and other parts of the district.

Fire personnel hurt in road mishap

Malkangiri: As many as five fire personnel were injured after the fire tender they were travelling in overturned near Mudulipada on Sunday. The personnel, posted at Kudmulgumma, were enroute to the temporary helipad at Bonda Hill where the chopper carrying DGP Abhay was about to land. They were rescued by their counterparts from Khairput. The condition of one of the personnel is stated to be critical. All of them were rushed to Khairput Hospital from where they were shifted to the district headquarters hospital.

