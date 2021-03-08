Under Centre’s glare, Odisha govt moves to improve testing

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the Centre taking a stern view of the drop in testing and low share of RT-PCR tests in Odisha, the State government seems to be finally moving to action.The State Health and Family Welfare department has asked the districts to increase RT-PCR tests, considered a gold standard for detection of Covid-19 cases.The inclusion of Odisha in the list of eight states that were asked by the Centre on Saturday to return to the basics - test, track and treat - had raised eyebrows as the State government has been reporting a consistent decline in number of cases. But the Centre has rightly flagged Odisha government’s over-dependance on rapid antigen tests as well as laxity in conducting optimum tests.

A closer analysis revealed that the State has been reporting a gradual increase in test positivity rate (TPR) while the number of tests have substantially dropped.The TPR between February 15 and 21 was 0.3 per cent (pc) which went up to 0.5 pc the next week. The State has conducted 4,28,413 tests in the last three weeks with more than 80 pc through antigen kits. This despite, repeated instructions by the Centre to restrict the use of rapid tests to only 30 to 40 pc of the total tests.

“When the State has more than 60 laboratories where RT-PCR tests can be done and there is no excess load of samples, it is surprising to see the State’s love for RATs,” health experts said, raising doubts over the actual number of tests. “It is easier to fudge the number of tests in RATs as RT-PCR involves a lot of procedures,” they added.

At a review on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry claimed 10 districts in Odisha continued to be of concern as they are seeing a decrease in total tests, low share of RT-PCR tests and increase in weekly positivity besides lax contact tracing. The districts included Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Balasore, Khurda, Angul and Bargarh.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and Member (Health) of NITI Aayog Dr Vinod K Paul directed State officials to improve overall testing in districts, refocus on surveillance and impose stringent containment in the identified districts which are seeing cluster of cases.Additional Chief Secretary Health PK Mohapatra said two to three districts have been continuously reporting cases in two digits. “Though it is not alarming, we have directed the districts to ramp up RT-PCR testing,” he said.