STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Under Centre’s glare, Odisha govt moves to improve testing

This despite, repeated instructions by the Centre to restrict the use of rapid tests to only 30 to 40 pc of the total tests.    

Published: 08th March 2021 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the Centre taking a stern view of the drop in testing and low share of RT-PCR tests in Odisha, the State government seems to be finally moving to action.The State Health and Family Welfare department has asked the districts to increase RT-PCR tests, considered a gold standard for detection of Covid-19 cases.The inclusion of Odisha in the list of eight states that were asked by the Centre on Saturday to return to the basics - test, track and treat - had raised eyebrows as the State government has been reporting a consistent decline in number of cases. But the Centre has rightly flagged Odisha government’s over-dependance on rapid antigen tests as well as laxity in conducting optimum tests.

A closer analysis revealed that the State has been reporting a gradual increase in test positivity rate (TPR) while the number of tests have substantially dropped.The TPR between February 15 and 21 was 0.3 per cent (pc) which went up to 0.5 pc the next week. The State has conducted 4,28,413 tests in the last three weeks with more than 80 pc through antigen kits. This despite, repeated instructions by the Centre to restrict the use of rapid tests to only 30 to 40 pc of the total tests.    

“When the State has more than 60 laboratories where RT-PCR tests can be done and there is no excess load of samples, it is surprising to see the State’s love for RATs,” health experts said, raising doubts over the actual number of tests. “It is easier to fudge the number of tests in RATs as RT-PCR involves a lot of procedures,” they added.  

At a review on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry claimed 10 districts in Odisha continued to be of concern as they are seeing a decrease in total tests, low share of RT-PCR tests and increase in weekly positivity besides lax contact tracing. The districts included Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Balasore, Khurda, Angul and Bargarh. 

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and Member (Health) of NITI Aayog Dr Vinod K Paul directed State officials to improve overall testing in districts, refocus on surveillance and impose stringent containment in the identified districts which are seeing cluster of cases.Additional Chief Secretary Health PK Mohapatra said two to three districts have been continuously reporting cases in two digits. “Though it is not alarming, we have directed the districts to ramp up RT-PCR testing,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RTPCR testing in Odisha
India Matters
Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar said they have arrested 24 people including the CEO and COO of the firm (Photo | Special arrangement)
Hyderabad cops bust scam by firm that duped 10 lakh people to tune of Rs 1,500 crore
The show marks the digital debut of '90s stars Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka. (Photo | Twitter)
Amazon Prime announces all-female led series 'Hush Hush' on Women's Day
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
On Women's Day, Karnataka announces six-months child care leave for employees 
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25% new COVID cases in 6 states including 3 from South India: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25 per cent new COVID cases in 6 states: Government
Central team hints at more infectious but less deadly coronavirus mutation in Maharashtra
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp