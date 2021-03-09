Aadhaar of bride must for marriage  

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: In a revolutionary decision to put an end to the practice of child marriage, Korukonda panchayat here has passed a resolution where parents have to first prove a girl’s age before getting her married.

This was stated by the sarpanch Bansidhar Muduli while addressing a meeting to mark Women’s Day celebration on Monday. Now, parents have to first submit the Aadhaar card of the girl to certify that she is of marriageable age, before they get the panchayat’s permission for the marriage, he said, adding, the decision was taken at the gram sabha and palli sabha level. It is being publicised across the panchayat to make people aware.

Korukonda block development officer Anshuman Mahapatra, who attended the meeting, urged women to discourage the social evil. On the occasion, anganwadi workers, ASHAs and female teachers were felicitated for their contributions. Block Circle Supervisor Shantikarasudha Patnaik was also present.