ASTHA holds FDP on quantitative research  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: ASTHA School of Management on Sunday organised a faculty development programme (FDP) on foundation course of quantitative research for academicians and budding scholars of the State. The FDP was designed with an objective to impart training on fundamentals of quantitative research and application of various statistical tools for analysis. ASTHA secretary Dr Bankim Mohanty inaugurated the event in presence of programme director Dr Sharmila Subramanian.

Noted academician and entrepreneur Dr Rabinarayan Patnaik captivated the gathering by his wonderful insights during session-I on introduction of quantitative research and session-II on statistical analysis - choosing a parametric test. Dr Minaketan Sarangi of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan University joined as the resource person in session-III on statistical analysis - choosing a non-parametric test.

Over 50 academicians and research scholars from across the State participated in the programme. Sarthak Mishra of Sri Sri University was adjudged as the best participant during the FDP. Associate dean (Academic affairs) Manoranjan Nayak also spoke.