CM Naveen Patnaik calls for use of tech to involve Indians across globe

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday called for extensive use of social media and technology to ensure that every Indian, residing anywhere in the world, participates in the commemoration ceremonies for the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

Addressing the preparatory meeting presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naveen stated that ideals of freedom, justice and equality which defined the freedom struggle need to be reiterated in today’s circumstances. The greatest tribute to the founding fathers of the nation will be to carry forward in letter and spirit the values and ethos of the Independence movement as enshrined in the Constitution of India.

Congratulating the Centre for the initiative to commemorate the 75 years of the country’s Independence, he said that the youth of the country need to be reminded of the sacrifices made by the forefathers in a context they can identify with. One of the ways in which this can be done is to highlight the events of the freedom struggle and develop the places linked to it, he said.

“We need to highlight significant events led by lesser known leaders as well as to capture the pan India nature of the movement,” he said and added that many events that happened outside the boundaries of India need to be captured.Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, he said, “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others” and added that service oriented activities can be part of the programme to encourage community service among the citizens especially the youth.

Naveen was the first and only Chief Minister to speak in today’s meeting. He addressed the meeting after former President Pratibha Patil and former Prime Minister HD Deva Gowda. Besides being the senior most Chief Minister of the country, he is the only sitting Chief Minister who is the son of a freedom fighter. His father Biju Patnaik spent three years from 1943 onwards in a British jail at Lahore and was also in house arrest in Mayo hospital’s family ward.