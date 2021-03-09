STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

In this Gajapati village, branding children with hot iron is common

The shocking fact came to light after two kids were meted out the horrific treatment by a quack in Akhadasahi village of the panchayat on Sunday.

Published: 09th March 2021 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

A kid branded with iron in Purunapani

A kid branded with iron in Purunapani

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: WITH no easy access to healthcare services, superstition continues to rule the lives of rural populace in Gajapati district where over 50 kids have suffered burn injuries after being branded with hot iron in Purunapani panchayat under R Udayagiri block in less than two months.The shocking fact came to light after two kids were meted out the horrific treatment by a quack in Akhadasahi village of the panchayat on Sunday. These 50 children mostly girls, are aged only one to two years. 

A kid branded with iron in Purunapani

Though the district administration has made several attempts to refrain people from falling victim to superstitious beliefs, the villagers of Purunapani continue to take their kids to quacks or traditional healers to cure them of common ailments.Sources said the ritual of branding kids with hot iron commences from Makar Sankranti festival. Family members take their children to quacks who brand them with hot iron to cure their stomach and other ailments. Since it’s not possible to brand all the kids on the auspicious occasion, the practice continues. In case of Purunapani panchayat, the barbaric practice has been continuing since more than one and a half months.

In Akhadasahi village, the kids were marked with red hot iron while their parents consoled them with candies. Villagers said branding is a traditional healing practice which protects the children from the evil. Parents of the kids who were branded said, they resort to the old practice since it is not possible on their part to visit the hospitals which are situated at faraway places. “In such a situation, we have to depend on our traditional process of cure and our infants have to bear the pain,” said one parent.

While the inhuman practice continues in the panchayat, the local administration has no inkling of it. R Udayagiri sarpanch Sanjukta Pujari said it is common in the area and she too received the branding during her childhood. However, she opposed the practice and described it as inhuman.“We made several appeals to people not to believe in superstitions but in vain. The need of the hour is spreading awareness about the social evil,” Sanjukta added.While no official was available for comment, block office sources said the matter has been taken up with the district child protection office. Investigation will be carried out to identify the persons involved in branding these infants and legal action initiated against them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gajapati village superstition
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp