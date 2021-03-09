In this Gajapati village, branding children with hot iron is common

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: WITH no easy access to healthcare services, superstition continues to rule the lives of rural populace in Gajapati district where over 50 kids have suffered burn injuries after being branded with hot iron in Purunapani panchayat under R Udayagiri block in less than two months.The shocking fact came to light after two kids were meted out the horrific treatment by a quack in Akhadasahi village of the panchayat on Sunday. These 50 children mostly girls, are aged only one to two years.

A kid branded with iron in Purunapani

Though the district administration has made several attempts to refrain people from falling victim to superstitious beliefs, the villagers of Purunapani continue to take their kids to quacks or traditional healers to cure them of common ailments.Sources said the ritual of branding kids with hot iron commences from Makar Sankranti festival. Family members take their children to quacks who brand them with hot iron to cure their stomach and other ailments. Since it’s not possible to brand all the kids on the auspicious occasion, the practice continues. In case of Purunapani panchayat, the barbaric practice has been continuing since more than one and a half months.

In Akhadasahi village, the kids were marked with red hot iron while their parents consoled them with candies. Villagers said branding is a traditional healing practice which protects the children from the evil. Parents of the kids who were branded said, they resort to the old practice since it is not possible on their part to visit the hospitals which are situated at faraway places. “In such a situation, we have to depend on our traditional process of cure and our infants have to bear the pain,” said one parent.

While the inhuman practice continues in the panchayat, the local administration has no inkling of it. R Udayagiri sarpanch Sanjukta Pujari said it is common in the area and she too received the branding during her childhood. However, she opposed the practice and described it as inhuman.“We made several appeals to people not to believe in superstitions but in vain. The need of the hour is spreading awareness about the social evil,” Sanjukta added.While no official was available for comment, block office sources said the matter has been taken up with the district child protection office. Investigation will be carried out to identify the persons involved in branding these infants and legal action initiated against them.