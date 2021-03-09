STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Irate mob torches truck involved in mishap

Meanwhile, locals alleged that none from the administration came to the spot to talk with the victims’ relatives.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: An angry mob torched a truck which mowed down two persons and thrashed its driver near Women’s College here on Monday. The victims, Itulu Khora (24) of Bapuji Nagar and Rahul Nayak (22) of Parabeda were killed after their scooter was hit by the truck at around 5.30 pm. As soon as news spread, locals gathered at the spot and roughed up truck driver Ganesh Khuntia before torching the vehicle. The accident occurred when Khuntia lost control of the truck and hit the two-wheeler. 

Khuntia sustained critical injuries and was rendered unconscious after being thrashed by the mob. He was admitted to the district headquarters hospital and later shifted to Koraput Medical College and Hospital as his condition deteriorated. Sources said the mob did not allow fire personnel to douse the flame that engulfed the truck. 

Meanwhile, locals alleged that none from the administration came to the spot to talk with the victims’ relatives. Itulu’s mother Kumari Khora demanded action against the truck driver. Jeypore Sub-Collector Hema Kanta Say said a probe would be conducted into the incident. Sources said three platoons of police force have been deployed at the spot to prevent any untoward incident.

