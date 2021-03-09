Mission Shakti to grow into a revolution of 1 crore women: CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said that Mission Shakti will soon set a new landmark in women’s empowerment in the country by crossing an unmatched one crore members.Addressing the State-level official function to mark the International Women’s Day through video conference, the Chief Minister said that Mission Shakti, a seedling planted on March 8, 2001, has now grown into a huge tree of hope for 80 lakh women in the State. It will continue to inspire more women in the coming days and take the message of empowered Odisha to every home in the State.

Stating that Mission Shakti has now become a big social revolution and made economy in rural Odisha vibrant, the Chief Minister lauded the role played by members of the WSHGs, anganwadi workers, ASHA and health workers in keeping a control over Covid-19 pandemic in the State.

Minister for Women and Child Development Tukuni Sahu said that Mission Shakti has given a new identity to women. Principal Secretary in Women and Child Development department Anu Garg said that the Odisha government considers women as partners in development and not beneficiaries. Director of Mission Sujata Kartikeyan informed that members of Mission Shakti are now doing business worth over `2,500 crore. The WSHGs have already availed loan of `3,200 crore as against a target of `4,000 crore during the year, she said.

The Chief Minister inaugurated three working women’s hostel at Jharsuguda, Jajpur and Bhubaneswar, launched portals on hostel management, Swadhar and Ujjwala schemes, Mission Shakti website, a special portal for banks for loan related activities to SHGs and IEC package for eradication of witch hunting. He also awarded best performing districts, SHGs, government officials and banks during the function.

Earlier, the Chief Minister addressed a function organised by the Biju Mahila Janata Dal and reiterated the resolve of the BJD to fight for 33 per cent reservation of seats for women in Parliament and State Assemblies. Describing women as born leaders, Naveen said that those who take responsibility of home and children, will have no difficulty to guide the society and run the country.

Stating that women are always the focus of any activity of BJD, the Chief Minister said Biju Patnaik had taken the historic step in reserving 33 per cent seats in panchayats for women. BJD has taken this forward and now 50 per cent seats in panchayats and urban local bodies are reserved for women, he said.

Inaugurated on the day

3 working women’s hostel at Jharsuguda, Jajpur and Bhubaneswar

Portals on hostel management, Swadhar and Ujjwala schemes

Mission Shakti website, a special portal for banks for loan related activities to SHGs

IEC package for eradication of witch hunting