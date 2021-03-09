Steps to stop fire in Kapilash  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Divisional forest officer (DFO), Dhenkanal Prakash Chand Gogineni visited Kapilash reserve forest which was set on fire on Monday. In view of the upcoming Maha Shivaratri festival, forest staff have been deployed in Kapilash sanctuary on a priority basis to keep a close watch on wildfire, informed Gogineni.

As many as 375 persons have been deployed on daily wage basis to monitor the fires. Forest officials are attending to the fire points on receiving the satellite information. The department is prepared to deal with forest fire incidents, the DFO said.

Sources said forest fires have been reported at 100 places in the district. More than 400 hectare of forest land have been destroyed in wildfire under different ranges in the last one month. Almost all the fire mishaps are man made. The Forest department has created a fire line of around 700 km.

With animals fleeing to nearby forests to escape the fire, poachers have become active at several places. The Forest department has sought the help of Vana Suraksha Samiti (VSS) members to keep a tab on poachers. The VSSs are also paid for creating awareness on forest fire in villages. “We have decided to conduct training programmes for the deployed forest staff. Some of the staff are already trained,” the DFO added.