Stitching masks, Cuttack’s Hazi Ali group bags best SHG award

When the pandemic hit last year, there was a huge demand for quality protective masks.

Published: 09th March 2021 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday felicitated city-based Hazi Ali Producer Group, which was adjudged as the best SHG for its outstanding contribution towards mask making during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

President Halima Khatun and Secretary Jasmin Mallick of the producer group were felicitated during State-level celebration of International Women’s Day through video conference and received a cash prize of Rs 50,000 along with a certificate in the presence of Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani and Joint CEO, ORMAS, Cuttack Bipin Rout at the Cuttack Collectorate. 

When the pandemic hit last year, there was a huge demand for quality protective masks. The Hazi Ali producer group under the aegis of ORMAS took up the opportunity and started making cotton masks from March 2020.“After studying the market requirement, we encouraged the group to manufacture cotton face masks, which provided optimum protection for the general mass and were reusable,” said Rout.

The cost of masks produced by the group varies within a range of Rs 10 and Rs 30 per piece. Each woman member stitched around 150 masks per day at the height of the pandemic. Currently, every woman earns Rs 300 a day after putting in four to five hours of work.

The producer group has so far provided 4 lakh masks to different government and private offices, institutions and establishments including Mission Shakti, CDMO Cuttack, Utkalika, OAIC, SBI, Boyanika in Bhubaneswar and local market like chemist shops, pharmaceutical companies, garment stores and wholesalers.

Hazi Ali producer group also provided handholding support like stitching, cutting, supplying raw materials and training to producer groups of Dhenkanal. Bargarh, Bhubaneswar, Puri, Koraput, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda and Bhadrak.  

When there was a scarcity of raw material supply during the pandemic, the group also created a material bank and provided inputs worth Rs 10 lakh to other producer groups, Rout informed.  

