Varsity gifts gym to girl students

Mittal said, an additional Rs 11 lakh will be provided to procure more equipment for the gym soon.

Published: 09th March 2021 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 09:12 AM

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur University has dedicated a gym exclusively for girl students marking the International Women’s Day. The gym, set up at a cost of around Rs 25 lakh, was unveiled on Monday. Vice-Chancellor Sanjiv Mittal inaugurated the gym in presence of PG Council chairman Sanjat Sahu, secretary of Sports Council DK Mahalik and sports officer of the university Abinash Kar.

With opening of the gym, around 800 girl students staying in five hostels of the university will get a proper place to work out. The gym will remain open from 6 am to 9 am in the morning and 4 pm to 7 pm in the evening. A woman trainer will also be deployed to train the girl students.

Mittal said, an additional Rs 11 lakh will be provided to procure more equipment for the gym soon. “We have planned to develop a sports complex for girls near the gym. The complex will house volleyball and basketball courts with floodlights. The complex will be developed at a cost of around Rs 30 lakh and the funds will be provided by Western Odisha Development Council,” he added.

