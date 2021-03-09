STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Villagers block NH protesting drinking water crisis

The villagers said the problem of water scarcity is perennial though it becomes acute every year from March onwards. 

Published: 09th March 2021 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Residents of Junbalada staging road blockade on NH-60 on Monday | Express

Residents of Junbalada staging road blockade on NH-60 on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Residents of Junbalada village within Basta police limits blocked NH-60 with empty water pitchers on Monday protesting acute drinking water crisis and administrative apathy, disrupting  traffic movement for around one hour in the morning. 

Jharana Dalai of the village said most residents of Junbalada, which has a population of 1,400 are poor and belong to SC and ST communities. The government had dug four tube-wells in three colonies of the village a few years back. While two were rendered defunct, the other two are not enough to cater to the needs of the villagers. The RWSS department made provisions to supply piped water to the village but that too failed to serve the purpose due to technical glitches a fortnight back. 

The villagers said the problem of water scarcity is perennial though it becomes acute every year from March onwards. Dalai said despite frequent meetings with RWSS officials, the BDO and sarpanch of Kulida gram panchayat, little has been done to assuage the woes of the villagers. “We were forced to block traffic on the NH as a mark of protest against officials of RWSS department and the sarpanch, who have remained callous. We understand that blocking traffic on the highway may have caused inconvenience to commuters but we had no other option,” she said. 

The protest was called off after RWSS junior engineer Vinod Das and Kulida sarpanch Sunil Senapati assured the protestors that the defective tube-wells will be made ready and piped water supply restored to the village soon.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
drinking water crisis
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp