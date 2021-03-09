Women employees of KIIT to get Covid vaccine free

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: All women employees of KIIT Group of Institutions and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) will get Covid-19 vaccine free of cost, said KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta on Monday.

Addressing an event on the occasion of International Women’s Day at KIIT and KISS in virtual mode, Samanta also announced that a women’s forum will be set up on KIIT campus to look after the welfare of its women employees and girl students.

“Women employees have made significant contributions to the growth of KIIT, KIMS and KISS as a whole. From extending employment to women to giving them free hand in carrying out their duties at the top executive level of the institute, we have substantiated the true meaning of women empowerment.” Samanta said.

He also stressed education for empowerment of women in the country. “Education is the backbone of women empowerment. Without ample opportunities, all-round development of women can not be imagined. The more women are empowered, the greater will be the development of the society, state and nation,” he said.

National Commissioner of Ranger in Bharat Scouts and Guides and secretary general of Association of Indian Universities (AIU) Pankaj Mittal also spoke.