Youth stabs girl, kills her mother  

Though the accused had professed his love several times, she didn’t show any interest.

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: In a shocking incident, a youth stabbed a woman to death and injured her 21-year-old daughter in Karalakhunta village under Kesinga block of Kalahandi district on Monday.The accused, 25-year-old Trailoka Naik, was arrested by police. 

Sources said Trailoka was in love with the girl but there was no reciprocation. Though the accused had professed his love several times, she didn’t show any interest. The girl’s indifference infuriated him.
On the day, the victim and her mother Sindhu were returning home after taking bath in a nearby stream when Trailoka emerged from behind a bush and attacked them with a knife. He first attacked the girl and hearing her screams, Sindhu rushed to her rescue. However, the accused stabbed her multiple times before fleeing. Villagers rushed the mother-daughter duo to Kesinga hospital where Sindhu was declared dead. The girl is under treatment and her condition is said to be stable. 

