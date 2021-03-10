STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
City buses in Bhawanipatna from April  

Bhawanipatna is all set to get its city bus service to cater to the growing transport needs of the residents. The mobility service could take off as early as April if things go as per plan.

Published: 10th March 2021 08:19 AM

OSRTC bus

An OSRTC Bus in Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Bhawanipatna is all set to get its city bus service to cater to the growing transport needs of the residents. The mobility service could take off as early as April if things go as per plan. The district headquarters town, growing in size as well as population, will have five routes where city buses will roll out three years after the urban transport unit was registered.

Details of the routes, frequency and timings of buses were discussed at a meeting of the district administration, Municipality and RTO, chaired by DRDA project officer Durga Prasad Maharana here on Tuesday.

The service will be run by Kalahandi Urban Transport Service Trust which was registered on January 17, 2018. Initially, the buses will operate in five different routes and connect different localities of the town with Kalahandi Engineering College, proposed medical college, agriculture college, railway station and central school areas on the periphery.

“The Urban Development department has provided five buses while the Municipality has offered Rs 4 lakh towards implementation of the project. Planned to be launched in April, the service will be outsourced to interested bus operators and number of buses will be increased later as per need,” said Collector Harshad Parag Gavali.  

