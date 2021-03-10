Conman arrested for running job racket  

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Baidyanathpur police busted a job racket by one Basant Kumar Mallik and arrested him for cheating gullible youths. The accused had posed as managing director of M/S. Maxysis Outsourcing Pvt. Ltd. headquartered at GGP Colony, Mancheswar, Bhubaneswar with a branch office at Golapalli Sahi in Baidyanathpur.

He promised jobs to aspirants from Ganjam, Boudh, Gajapati, Bargarh, Subarnapur and Balangir as security guards, caretakers and supervisors, with salaries ranging from Rs 10,000-20,000,” said ASP Pravat Routroy, adding that around 700-800 youths fell prey to his fraud and deposited money to the tune of Rs 25 lakh.

Investigation revealed that Kamalini Pradhan and Sasmita Swain were the actual directors of the said company and Mallik is in no way connected with its affairs but had issued forged appointment letters and money receipts to the youths.

On the complaint of Anuj Rath of Paralakhemundi, police raided the house of Mallik on Monday night and arrested him. A laptop, mobile phone and several incriminating documents were seized from his possession.