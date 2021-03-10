IOCL pact with Idco for Plastic Park

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and the Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) on Tuesday have joined hands to develop a state-of-the-art industrial park at Paradip for the downstream plastic industry.The shareholders agreement and the MoU was signed on a virtual platform in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan.

It is estimated that around 26 units will come up at the Plastic Park with an estimated investment of Rs 500 crore. The park is likely to create direct and indirect employment for 6,000 people.With a project cost of Rs 107 crore, the park will be spread over 120 acre land and provide easy communication access to NH at just 2.5 km, railway station at 3 km, Paradeep Port at 10 km. IOCL, being the ‘anchor tenant’ in Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR) project with its refinery and petrochemical complex, will have 49 per cent share.

Stating that the State government is providing all the required support for petroleum and petrochemicals projects being set up by IOCL in Odisha, the Chief Minister said that the Plastic park will be a very important infrastructure support to the downstream polymer industry. Seeking the support of IOCL, Naveen said being the anchor tenant of the PCPIR project at Paradip, it should play a leading role in promoting ancillary and downstream industries with support to local entrepreneurs. He hoped that setting up of Plastic Park would provide the necessary impetus to the petrochemical industries in the State.

The Union Minister said that the Centre has initiated cluster development project through the Plastic Park keeping the enterprise and employment generation potential of the sector in mind. He said that six such parks including that in Paradip, have been approved by the Centre.

Pradhan said that Odisha will become the nerve centre of industrialisation through rapid development in petrochemical, chemical, polymer, textile and fibre sectors. Stating that IOCL is providing Rs 40 crore for this project, he assured that it will ensure raw materials to local entrepreneurs at subsidised and low costs.

Stating that Odisha is turning into a major industrial hub, Minister of State for Industries Dibyashankar Mishra said that the Plastic park is a major project of the State government in Paradip to which huge resources will pour in.

Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman, IOCL said that the company has made a significant investment of nearly Rs 41,000 crore in the last five to six years in Odisha to provide petrochemical feedstock, intermediates, and fuel for the industry.

