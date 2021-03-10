STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Law Secretary to inquire into Puri Mutt irregularities 

Published: 10th March 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Modifying an earlier order, the Orissa High Court has issued fresh direction to the Law department Secretary to conduct an inquiry into alleged misappropriation of the properties of Sri Radhaballav Mutt in Puri. The division bench of Justice Sanju Panda and Justice SK Panigrahi said, “the Secretary Department of Law will inquire into the matter instead of the learned District Judge, Khurda”.

The Court modified the order after the State government filed an application stating that the Secretary Law department may be directed to conduct the inquiry as he is the supervisory authority in respect of the Endowment department.  “For the sake of convenience, the parties will appear before the Law Secretary on or before March 31, 2021 on which date he shall fix the date of inquiry and production of any other materials by the parties and prepare a report without being influenced by the observations made by the Commissioner of Endowments, in the impugned order dated 20.03.2020”, the modified order read.

On March 3, the Court had ordered a judicial probe and directed the District Judge, Khurda to inquire into the allegations on a petition challenging an order passed by the Commissioner of Endowments on March 20, 2020, observing that the allegations in connection with Sri Radhaballav Mutt are unfounded and baseless.

