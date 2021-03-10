Measures to save animals from summer heat

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Home to a number of species of animals and plants, Bhitarkanika National Park has initiated a host of measures to protect them from heat, acute water and fodder scarcity during the ensuing summers.

While special water arrangements have been made for crocodiles and pythons, around 100 baby crocodiles at the breeding and research centre at Dangamala are being taken care of by the park’s officials by way of creating more water pools and coolers as the newborns are more susceptible to heat, said Bikash Ranjan Dash, the Divisional Forest Officer of the park.

Bhitarkanika’s mangrove forest is home to hundreds of endangered spotted deer and boars. During summer, these animals sneak out of the park in search of water bodies to quench their thirst. This year, 20 ponds and water bodies have been renovated and several holes and ditches dug for the animals, added Dash.

In order to keep fire instances at bay during summer, the Forest department has set up fire lines around the park. The fire lines will help in controlling any accidental fire in the forest, the DFO said. This year, forest officials have deployed as many as 40 permanent staff and an additional 45 watchmen as daily wage labourers in various parts of the forest to detect fires and prevent the fire from spreading.

“We have also installed fire extinguishers in boats. The forest guards too are well equipped. The Forest department has also banned cooking inside the park areas and the guards have been asked to keep a close watch on tourists,” said Dash.

Crorepati JE in Vigilance net

Rourkela: Vigilance officials on Tuesday conducted raids on properties owned by assistant engineer of Bargaon block in Sundargarh district, Parsuram Naik, and detected assets worth over `1.35 crore. The officials conducted raids at Naik’s office at Bargaon, his three-storey building at Rangadhipa in Sundargarh town and ancestral house at Lefripada block. During the raids, movable and immovable assets including the three-storey building worth `95.25 lakh, ornaments worth `13.65 lakh and household articles worth `9.10 lakh were detected. Other properties owned by Naik include two plots, a four-wheeler, 2 two-wheelers and several investments.

