STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Measures to save animals from summer heat

Bhitarkanika’s mangrove forest is home to hundreds of endangered spotted deer and boars.

Published: 10th March 2021 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

A herd of spotted deer in Bhitarkanika National Park | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  Home to a number of species of animals and plants, Bhitarkanika National Park has initiated a host of measures to protect them from heat, acute water and fodder scarcity during the ensuing summers.  

While special water arrangements have been made for crocodiles and pythons, around 100 baby crocodiles at the breeding and research centre at Dangamala are being taken care of by the park’s officials by way of creating more water pools and coolers as the newborns are more susceptible to heat, said Bikash Ranjan Dash, the Divisional Forest Officer of the park.

Bhitarkanika’s mangrove forest is home to hundreds of endangered spotted deer and boars. During summer, these animals sneak out of the park in search of water bodies to quench their thirst. This year, 20 ponds and water bodies have been renovated and several holes and ditches dug for the animals, added Dash. 

In order to keep fire instances at bay during summer, the Forest department has set up fire lines around the park. The fire lines will help in controlling any accidental fire in the forest, the DFO said. This year, forest officials have deployed as many as 40 permanent staff and an additional 45 watchmen as daily wage labourers in various parts of the forest to detect fires and prevent the fire from spreading. 

“We have also installed fire extinguishers in boats. The forest guards too are well equipped. The Forest department has also  banned cooking inside the park areas and the guards have been asked to keep a close watch on tourists,” said Dash. 

Crorepati JE in Vigilance net

Rourkela: Vigilance officials on Tuesday conducted raids on properties owned by assistant engineer of Bargaon block in Sundargarh district, Parsuram Naik, and detected assets worth over `1.35 crore. The officials conducted raids at Naik’s office at Bargaon, his three-storey building at Rangadhipa in Sundargarh town and ancestral house at Lefripada block. During the raids, movable and immovable assets including the three-storey building worth `95.25 lakh, ornaments worth `13.65 lakh and household articles worth `9.10 lakh were detected. Other properties owned by Naik include two plots, a four-wheeler, 2 two-wheelers and several investments. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhitarkanika National Park summer heat Odisha Wildlife
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp