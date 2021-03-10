ORSAC to develop Asset Monitoring System

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has directed the Odisha Space Applications Centre (ORSAC) to develop Odisha Public Asset Monitoring System (OPAMS) through high-resolution satellite data.

The digitised data captured through satellite and ground-truthing technologies developed by ORSAC will work as a repository for decision making, resource allocation and developmental intervention.

“All new assets created under different departments would be stored in the data treasure created by the agency from planning to completion. Operation and service delivery of the projects would be monitored on real-time basis through the portal which will have updated information including maps, apps, analytics and dashboards,” said ORSAC Chief Executive Prafulla Mallick.

He said ORSAC had developed and applied about 36 major GIS mapped digitised databases in 2019-20 for various departments and agencies. It has also updated geo-tagged information on roads, canals, water bodies, power networks, schools, health facilities, police stations, banks, fire stations, tourist locations, storage/warehouses among others.

The ORSAC data base and its applications were discussed at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra here on Monday. Mahapatra directed major departments such as Rural Development, Water Resources, Works, Panchayati Raj, Forest and Environment, Industries, Steel and Mines, Women and Child Development to link their asset portals with OPAMS.

Meanwhile, ORSAC has already developed ‘Odisha KYL’ (Know Your Location) mobile app. Through this app the user can know his own location including name of the district, block, GP, village, police station, assembly constituency, latitude and longitude.