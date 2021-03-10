STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sambalpur girl tops Odisha Judicial Services Examination in first attempt

The results were announced by Odisha Public Services Commission (OPSC) on Tuesday evening. 

Published: 10th March 2021

Irsheeta Kesharwani

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Residents of Sambalpur’s Gadposh town under Bamra block erupted with joy as soon as news of local girl 23-year-old Irsheeta Kesharwani  topping the Odisha Judicial Services Examination (OJS)-2019 broke. The results were announced by Odisha Public Services Commission (OPSC) on Tuesday evening. 

Studying upto Class VI in Gadposh, Irsheeta completed her Plus 2 from a private school in Bargarh following which she took admission  for a 5-year integrated law course at National Law University (NLU), Ranchi. She graduated in 2019 and started preparing for  OJS soonafter. 

“She was extremely dedicated towards her goal. We are very proud of her achievement, said Irsheeta’s father, Sanjay Kesharwani, who is a businessman. Her mother Manorama is a homemaker. She also has a younger sibling Aryan. 

Attributing her success to her family for the unconditional support, Irsheeta said she considers herself lucky. “I studied for around 12 hours daily and always aspired to top the exam. I am glad to pull off the feat in the first attempt,” she said, brimming with joy.

