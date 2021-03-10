Sarpanchs to help Forest dept tackle wildfire

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a move to enhance community involvement in curbing forest fire, the State government on Tuesday decided to rope in sarpanchs and other PRI members to check the increasing number of wildfire incidents.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra. He directed the district collectors, SPs and DFOs to involve PRI institutions to deal with the situation. The Chief Secretary also directed officials to initiate stern action against miscreant activities leading to forest fire incidents.

“The decision to involve sarpanchs and PRI institutions has been taken on the basis of their performance during the outbreak of Covid-19. As Van Suraksha Samitis (VSSs) do not represent the entire community, involvement of sarpanchs will make public and community awareness drives more effective,” said an official of the Forest department after the meeting.

PRI institutions will mobilise their human resources to sensitise residents of villages located on the fringes of forests and discourage them from taking up any activity that leads to forest fire.PCCF (Wildlife) Shashi Paul said the forest fire points came down significantly after mobilization of forest squads. Two ODRAF teams are also camping in Similipal to control the fire detected in the fringe areas of the tiger reserve on the day, he said.

The State-level task force also reviewed the situation and said that the number of fire points in the State have come down considerably. Citing the data of the Forest Survey of India (FSI), task-force head Sandeep Tripathi said the fire points have come down to 3,258 now from 6,258 on March 7. Over 95 per cent of the forest fire points have been attended, he said.

On the other hand, 36 new large forest fire points were detected in the State. In view of the situation, Tripathi said that the State government has decided to increase the number of forest squads deployed across 14 wildlife and 37 territorial forest divisions to 700 from the existing 600 and equip them with additional 700 leaf blowers. This apart, he said the government has also decided to incentivise 3,000 forest fringe villages to encourage their participation in preventing forest fire incidents.