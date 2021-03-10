SIGLS launches endocytoscopy services for GI diseases  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: City-based Sai Institute of Gastroenterology and Liver Sciences has installed an endocytoscope machine at its facility for early detection of gastrointestinal problems with better accuracy.

Dr Ashutosh Mohapatra, who demonstrated functioning of the advanced machine on Monday, said it offers a novel endoscopic diagnostic procedure.

The device is the first to be installed at a health facility in eastern India and second in the country. “Endocytoscopy is an ultra-high magnification technique that provides over 500 times more optical magnification of gastrointestinal tract and images of surface epithelial structures at cellular resolution which helps in easy diagnosis of stomach cancer, esophageal cancer and different types of gastritis,” he said.

With many people across the country suffering from gastric diseases that sometimes lead to stomach ulcer and cancer, early diagnosis is essential. Endocytoscopy plays a significant role in such situations to ensure care at the earliest possible stage.

Mohapatra said that the endocytoscope diagnostic procedure takes only around 15 to 20 minutes and provides more accurate results compared to normal endoscopy. The facility will be available at affordable rates.