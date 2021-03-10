STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Slum oustees having issues with rehabilitation can approach Orissa HC

Published: 10th March 2021 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In response to a petition filed by an individual stating that slum dwellers of Pilgrim Road Dasa Sahi along the Taladanda canal in Cuttack are being forcibly shifted to Bali Sahi where the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) is yet to develop  basic amenities, the Orissa High Court said the oustees can file petitions if they have grievances against their rehabilitation and resettlement.

The High Court is not averse to considering petitions from slum dwellers of Pilgrim Road Dasa Sahi, said the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray said while disposing of the petition on Monday. The bench did not give any directions as the PIL was filed by one Jagdish Chandra Mohanty, who is not affected by the road improvement project near Taladanda canal from Ranihat Chhak up to Biribati, and not any slum dwellers.

The division bench said if any individual slum dweller or group of slum dwellers has any grievance with regards to the implementation of the R&R Policy, he/she can seek appropriate remedy in accordance with law.Mohanty had alleged that the slum dwellers were being forcibly shifted to Bali Sahi where the civic body is yet to provide basic amenities like approach road, water supply, electricity and drainage. CMC filed a counter affidavit the displacement of the slum dwellers would only start after the relocation site is properly developed and the displaced families would be in a position to be accommodated there.

Taking note of it, the bench in its order said, “In the expectation that the CMC will adhere to the assurance given by it, the Court does not consider it necessary at this stage to issue any directions”.In the affidavit, CMC Deputy Commissioner Avinash Rout said the State government has approved a policy for rehabilitation and resettlement of the slum dwellers to be evicted from the unauthorised dwelling unit in the area. As part of the policy, each affected household will get one time assistance of `50,000 and a 15 ft x 15 ft size plot for construction of temporary dwelling unit at their own cost and labour at a location fixed by the CMC and district administration.

