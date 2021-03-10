STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha used 29% Central aid under NHM in 3 yrs

The State could be able to utilise only Rs 28.77 crore out of the Central share which was 58.71 pc.

Published: 10th March 2021 08:36 AM

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has utilised only 29 per cent of the Central aid under National Horticulture Mission during three years from 2017-18 to 2019-20. Responding to an unstarred question from BJP MP Jual Oram, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the Centre had sanctioned Rs 227.91 crore under Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) during the three financial years and released Rs 116.87 crore out of its share of Rs 136.74 crore. However, the State could utilise only Rs 66.4 crore of the Central share.

In 2017-18, the Ministry sanctioned Rs 49.91 crore and released Rs 46.87 crore. The State utilised only Rs 14.68 crore of the Central share which is 31.32 pc. In 2018-19, the Centre sanctioned Rs 89 crore to the State under NHM which has been renamed as Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) in 2014. The Ministry released Rs 21 crore due to outstanding balance and the State’s expenditure in the fiscal was 22.95 pc. Though the Centre had sanctioned Rs 89 crore for Odisha under the scheme in 2019-20, Rs 49 crore was released. 

The State could be able to utilise only Rs 28.77 crore out of the Central share which was 58.71 pc. Poor utilisation of funds led to the State losing Rs 161.51 crore of the Central share under the scheme.

