Water logging woes: CMC sleeps on drainage proposal

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Even as waterlogging remains a persistent problem in the Millennium city, a four-year-old proposal to set up a special drainage division to tackle the issue has not yet been implemented by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

The proposal to set up the division was floated in 2015 and approved at the council meeting of the civic body on October 31 the next year. “The proposal was sent to the State government for sanction four years back. However, no steps have been taken by the CMC to set up the special drainage system,” said former corporator and chairman of CMC licence standing committee, Bikash Ranjan Behera. He said the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation is a step ahead in this direction and has already set up a division to prevent water logging in the city.

Behera said had the CMC set up the division, the drainage system in the city could been managed well with proper planning and a master plan. “Drains in the city are being constructed as per whims and fancies of officials sans proper planning and this has only worsened the water logging problem,” he said.

Sources said the condition of around 70 per cent of drains in the city is in miserable state. While CMC manages drains of 1,781 km length including 650 km of major surface drains, two major storm water channels of 22 km length, a 29 km branch storm water channel and 1,080 km long earthen drains in the city. There is no drainage system at the civic body’s six underdeveloped wards-48, 49, 56, 57, 58 and 59 as they have been excluded from JICA-funded Integrated Sanitation Improvement Project which is being implemented by the Odisha Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

Commissioner Ananya Das said work on two major storm water channels in the city is being executed by JICA-funded ISIP. Once the channels are commissioned, CMC would set up the division and make it functional.