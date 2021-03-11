500-year-old wall paintings found at Puri Mutt

By Express News Service

PURI: Wall paintings, believed to be around 500 years old, were found at Shibatirth Mutt in the town recently during repair and renovation of the structure. The mutt is believed to have been a centre for Shaivite scholars.

After being intimated by the mutt’s trustee Durgaprasad Mishra, a three-member team of Odisha Heritage Conservation Council visited the mutt and examined the paintings. The team stated that the paintings were made of natural colours and are at least 500 years old.

Dr Surendra Mishra, considered an authority on iconography, said the paintings were of goddesses Bimala, Hayagriva, Lord Shiva and Ganesha. Mishra said workers came across the paintings while colouring the wall of the Mutt for Jagara Yatra.

Meanwhile, the Heritage Conservation Council has urged the State government to preserve the paintings and restore the mutt located around 2 km from Sri Jagannath Temple. As per available religious resources, it is believed Adi Shankara had stayed at Shibatirth Mutt during his visit to Puri town in 7th century AD.

