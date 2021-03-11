STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

500-year-old wall paintings found at Puri Mutt

Wall paintings, believed to be around 500 years old, were found at Shibatirth Mutt in the town recently during repair and renovation of the structure. 

Published: 11th March 2021 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PURI:  Wall paintings, believed to be around 500 years old, were found at Shibatirth Mutt in the town recently during repair and renovation of the structure. The mutt is believed to have been a centre for Shaivite scholars. 

After being intimated by the mutt’s trustee Durgaprasad Mishra, a three-member team of Odisha Heritage Conservation Council visited the mutt and examined the paintings. The team stated that the paintings were made of natural colours and are at least 500 years old. 

Dr Surendra Mishra, considered an authority on iconography, said the paintings were of goddesses Bimala, Hayagriva, Lord Shiva and Ganesha. Mishra said workers came across the paintings while colouring the wall of the Mutt for Jagara Yatra. 

Meanwhile, the Heritage Conservation Council has urged the State government to preserve the paintings and restore the mutt located around 2 km from Sri Jagannath Temple.  As per available religious resources, it is believed Adi Shankara had stayed at Shibatirth Mutt during his visit to Puri town in 7th century AD. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puri mutt painting
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp