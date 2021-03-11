Odisha government targets 1 lakh vaccination per day

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to complete the vaccination of senior citizens as early as possible, Odisha government on Wednesday set a target to inoculate at least one lakh persons per day. At a video conference, collectors, municipal commissioners and CDMOs have been directed to make necessary arrangements and enhance the pace of vaccination.

As the State usually experiences intense heatwave conditions in May and June, the State authorities intend to complete the vaccination of people aged over 60 years in next one and a half months.The State has an estimated 46.32 lakh senior citizens of which 2.51 lakh have already been administered the first dose of vaccine. While Ganjam has the highest 3.89 lakh senior citizens, Deogarh has the lowest 34,490 beneficiaries.

Apart from Ganjam, five other districts which have more than two lakh senior citizens included Balasore (2.56 lakh), Cuttack (2.89 lakh), Jajpur (2.01 lakh), Mayurbhanj (2.78 lakh) and Sundargarh (2.31 lakh). Seventeen districts have more than one lakh beneficiaries.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said steps are being taken to complete the vaccination drive of the senior citizens by end of May. “Senior citizens may find it difficult to come to the centres for inoculation during intense summer days. We want to get them vaccinated before the condition turns worse. The first dose is expected to be over by April-end,” he said.

In order to achieve the target, the Health department has sought the cooperation of private hospitals with vaccination facilities. The CDMOs have been empowered to allow the hospitals with requisite facilities to operate as vaccination centres.

Apart from the CHCs and PHCs in the district level, vaccination centres will also be set up at sub-centres located in the close proximity of PHCs and CHCs so that the adverse event following immunisation cases can be handled. Anganwadi and ASHAs will mobilise the senior citizens to the nearby vaccination centres and help them get enrolled and vaccinated, Mohapatra said.

On Wednesday, as many as 45,011 persons, including 25,763 senior citizens, 1,309 comorbid persons aged 45 plus, 4,493 healthcare workers and 13,446 frontline workers got the jab at 411 centres in the State.

Senior citizens population

3.89 lakh in Ganjam

2.89 lakh in Cuttack

2.78 lakh in Mayurbhanj

2.56 lakh in Balasore

2.31 lakh in Sundargarh

2.01 lakh in Jajpur