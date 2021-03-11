'Incomplete project unveiled': BJP lashes out at Odisha CM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The BJP on Wednesday lashed out at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for hurriedly inaugurating a slew of projects including the Lower Indra irrigation project which are not complete yet.

Dubbing the Chief Minister’s claim that 1.80 lakh people of 200 villages under Komna, Khariar blocks of Nuapada district and Bangomunda, Muribahal and Titlagarh blocks of Balangir district will be benefited by the Lower Indra irrigation project as misleading, State BJP Krushak Morcha president and former MLA Pradip Purohit sought to know how irrigation will be possible when the canal system is not complete.

Accusing the Chief Minister of misleading the people of Western Odisha, Purohit said the inauguration of the irrigation project ahead of the panchayat elections early next year is to woo the voters. The farmers of Nuapada and Balangir districts will have to wait for another 2 to 3 years to get their farmland irrigated as the canals have not been completed.

“There was no need for the Chief Minister inaugurating it in a hurry. It would have been better if he had dedicated the project after ensuring water supply to the tail-end farmers,” he said, adding that it is a matter of shame that the BJD government took more than 20 years to complete Lower Indra project with financial assistance from the Centre.

While claiming credit for bringing green revolution in Nuapada district, the BJP leaders said the Chief Minister should feel ashamed for the failure of his government to solve the basic problems like supply of drinking water to the people. Reminding the Chief Minister about his announcement at Sohela that his government will spend Rs 35,000 crore in irrigation alone in Western Odisha districts in five years time,

Purohit said it is time for the former to explain how much money his government has spent on irrigation.

He further sought to know the fate of the Uttali project in Sohela whose foundation stone was laid by the Chief Minister in 2004. Similarly, the Rs 1200-crore Gangadhar Meher irrigation project, foundation stone for which was laid by Naveen in 2017, is yet to see the light of the day, he added.