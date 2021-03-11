Odisha jeweller murder: Three of Bihar gang arrested

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A gang of robbers from Bihar, involved in loot and murder of a jeweller in Bargaon block on March 1, was arrested by Sundargarh police on Wednesday. The arrested persons include three criminals and two persons who received the gold ornaments looted from the jeweller. Sundargarh SP Sagarika Nath said three special teams led by Rajgangpur SDPO Shashank Sekhar Beura were formed to investigate the case.

This apart, a joint task force was also formed for inter-State coordination. Raids were conducted at locations in Jharkhand and Bihar. Vital clues received from there were sent to cyber police for data analysis and this resulted in the arrest of the main culprit who had shot dead the jeweller. Basing on the information received from him, two others were arrested from Gopalganj in Bihar. Besides two persons who had received the looted gold ornaments were arrested from Bargaon.

The SP said the three gang members belong to Siwan district in Bihar and had been operating in Gopalganj and bordering Gorakhpur district in Uttar Pradesh. The gang was involved in several criminal cases in Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha. The accused are at present lodged in prisons in Jharkhand and Bihar and would be brought on remand to Sundargarh soon.

Two more locals and co-conspirators from Bihar are wanted in the crime while one has been detained for questioning. Police seized 300 gram gold, Rs 2.7 lakh in cash and the loaded weapon used in the crime.

On March 1, jeweller Rohit Verma (22) was opening his shop at Bargaon when he was shot at by three miscreants killing him on the spot. A bag containing around 800 gram gold was also snatched from him. Another person, Saroj Das (62) too sustained bullet injuries as he was also shot at for resisting the assault.

