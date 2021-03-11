Land deal motive in Steel City hotelier’s murder

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A month after city hotelier and businessman Sajjan Mittal (59) was murdered by two unidentified assailants, Rourkela police cracked the case and produced five accused in court on Wednesday.

The accused are Rajat Biswakarma (27), Dilip Sharma (58), Rajesh Singh (39), Neel Paul (34) and Aman Prasad (22). A hammer and numberless motorcycle used in the crime besides a country-made firearm were seized from their possession.

Terming it as a planned murder, Rourkela SP Mukesh Bhamoo said the crime involved conspiracy over business interest. On the fateful night of February 9, Mittal was fatally attacked on his head by two unidentified miscreants while he was parking his two-wheeler in front of his house at DAV school lane within Plant Site police limits.

While Sharma was the main conspirator, Biswakarma was the killer. Sharma had brokered the deal of a disputed land along Rourkela main road in early 2020 running into a few crores of rupees for which he received around Rs 20 lakh. Sharma had also assured the new buyers to vacate the land from the possession of some shopkeepers for which he was supposed to get another Rs 10 lakh.

However, Mittal resisted as one of his brothers owned a shop on the piece of land. In October last year when the shops were being dismantled, Sajjan with his brothers assaulted Sharma. Two cases related to this incident were also registered in the local police station. Since then, Sharma was nursing a grudge against Mittal and roped in Biswakarma and three others for the crime.

The conspirator had paid Rs 40,000 in advance and promised to pay another Rs 2.50 lakh later. It is learnt that two days before the crime, two thieves known to Biswakarma had stolen a motorcycle from Brahmani Tarang area. Biswakarma used this stolen bike in the murder.