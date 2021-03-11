Locals demand specialists at CHC, stage protest

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Peeved over absence of specialists at Balikuda Community Health Centre (CHC), locals on Wednesday blocked NH-55 at Balikuda bazaar.

The locals demanded posting of specialist doctors in gynaecology and paediatrics at the facility. The agitation was called off after additional district medical officer Ajaya Swain and superintendent of Balikuda CHC Himansu Sekhar Sahoo rushed to the spot and assured to fill up the posts within one month. Till the posts are filled, a gynaecologist will be deputed at the CHC for three days a week.

