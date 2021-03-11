Mass nesting of Olive Ridleys at Gahirmatha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: It is once again that time of the year when the tranquil beach of Gahirmatha marine sanctuary turns host for thousands of Olive Ridley turtles who come crawling from the sea for mass nesting. On Tuesday night, around 5,000 Olive Ridleys reportedly came ashore for mass nesting at Nasi-1 and 2 islands.

Last year, around 4,0,7020 turtles had laid eggs from March 14 to 21 at the islands, informed range officer of the marine sanctuary, Debashis Bhoi. Nasi-1 and 2 are tiny islands spread over five km area. But the small strips of the islands provide an ideal atmosphere to the turtles for laying eggs as they are devoid of predators and human habitations.

“The Arribada would continue for a week. The turtle eggs usually take 45 days to hatch after which they make way to the sea,” said Bhoi. Around 30 forest officials are on guard at the beach to protect the turtles and their eggs.