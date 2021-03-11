STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NTCA asks states to make tiger habitats ready to face dry spell

It seeks adequate measures for effective management of forest fire incidents

Published: 11th March 2021

Tiger

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AS wildfires continue to rage the forests across Odisha, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) on Wednesday alerted the State government to take all preventive measures in Similipal and Satkosia tiger reserves to check forest fires in the dry days ahead. 

The apex tiger conservation body wrote to the Chief Wildlife Wardens (CWWs) of states and field directors of all the tiger reserves across the country to take adequate measures for effective management of forest fire. In particular reference to Odisha and Chhattisgarh, it asked them to be specifically remain prepared ahead of the long dry spell. The NTCA asked the State CWW and field directors of Similipal and Satkosia to ensure all preventive and control mechanisms for managing fires in two tiger lands in accordance with the provisions of Tiger Conservation Plans of the reserves and submit an action taken report at the earliest. 

The alert assumes significance in the wake of large scale forest fires in the Similipal tiger reserve and other forests of the State due to prevailing above normal temperature and increasing human intervention. The NTCA has also cited the seasonal outlook of temperatures across the country that projects the minimum temperature to be 0.66 per cent above normal in Odisha between March and May this year. 

A whopping 399 fire points have already been detected in the tiger reserve, Asia’s second biggest biosphere, in the last two months due to dry weather and other human activities. Around 24 fire points were detected in the South division of the tiger reserve on Wednesday. The State government that has been struggling to control the fire in the reserve for weeks has deployed six units of rapid action force to deal with the situation.

Satkosia tiger reserve where a few fire points had been detected in the recent days, however, has remained well protected. Meanwhile, acting PCCF (Wildlife) and CWW Shashi Paul said the State Forest department has already ensured all preventive measures to deal with the situation. 

He said with detection of fire points in Similipal, the number of fire watchers in the tiger reserve has been increased to 1,800 from the existing 750. The department also has around 200 fire watchers in Satkosia, Paul said, adding that community involvement in fringe villages shave also been strengthened to prevent human induced forest fires during this season.  He said that adequate measures are also being taken to protect and safeguard wildlife in the tiger reserves during summer. This includes revival of dry water bodies.

