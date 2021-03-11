STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha boy tops National Defence Academy examination

Ronit, who hails from Jagannathpur area of Bhadrak district, said he was preparing for the exam at the Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI) at Kolhapur in Maharashtra.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Ronit Ranjan Nayak from Bhadrak district has topped the National Defence Academy (NDA) entrance examination conducted for admission to its Army, Navy and Air Force wings. 
Ronit has secured rank one in the examinations both in written and the interview held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence.

Speaking to this paper, he said he plans to join the Indian Navy in aviation wing as a fighter pilot. “Though I wanted to become a fighter pilot, I had never expected that I would secure first position in the entrance examination. After clearing the written test, I started my preparations for the interview,” he said. 

Ronit, who hails from Jagannathpur area of Bhadrak district, said he was preparing for the exam at the Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI) at Kolhapur in Maharashtra. His father Rashmi Ranjan Nayak is also a Navy personnel and serving as an MCP Officer at INS Hansa in Goa. Its a huge success and we all are proud of him,” said his parents. Ronit also said that he wishes to see more candidates from Odisha crack the NDA exams and join the defence sector and make the state proud. 

