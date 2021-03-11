STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

OPCC chief targets BJD and BJP for Kotia fiasco  

It is about time the State government woke from its slumber because Kotia has always been a part of Odisha, Patnaik said.

Published: 11th March 2021 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik

OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) chief Niranjan Patnaik on Wednesday targetted BJD Government for the Kotia fiasco saying that Andhra Pradesh grabbed Odisha’s territory due to callousness of the State administration. 

Patnaik, who visited the disputed panchayat along with senior Congress leaders, said AP is luring Odisha people into their side by taking advantage of the government’s negligence and giving more benefits to villagers under health, education and social security schemes.

It is about time the State government woke from its slumber because Kotia has always been a part of Odisha, Patnaik said. He said the BJD government has done little for Kotia over the years.  “I see some new roads and official buildings but the government should improve their livelihood status”, he said . 

Patnaik felt that the Parliament should resolve the issue between AP and Odisha. He criticised the BJP for paying lip service to the matter. ‘What did our BJP friends do after visiting Kotia? They are in power but was the matter discussed in Parliament?”asked the PCC president adding that the matter should be taken in both Parliament and State Assembly seriously.

‘’I will ensure that our party takes the matter to the two legislatures to resolve the issue,” he said, adding that his partymen would pressure the government for proper development of Kotia. Among others, Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka, Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, former MP Pradeep Majhi, Koraput DCC chief Minakshi Bahinipati and Sanakhemundi MLA Ramesh Jena accompanied Patnaik. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OPCC Niranjan Patnaik
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp