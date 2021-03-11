OPCC chief targets BJD and BJP for Kotia fiasco  

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) chief Niranjan Patnaik on Wednesday targetted BJD Government for the Kotia fiasco saying that Andhra Pradesh grabbed Odisha’s territory due to callousness of the State administration.

Patnaik, who visited the disputed panchayat along with senior Congress leaders, said AP is luring Odisha people into their side by taking advantage of the government’s negligence and giving more benefits to villagers under health, education and social security schemes.

It is about time the State government woke from its slumber because Kotia has always been a part of Odisha, Patnaik said. He said the BJD government has done little for Kotia over the years. “I see some new roads and official buildings but the government should improve their livelihood status”, he said .

Patnaik felt that the Parliament should resolve the issue between AP and Odisha. He criticised the BJP for paying lip service to the matter. ‘What did our BJP friends do after visiting Kotia? They are in power but was the matter discussed in Parliament?”asked the PCC president adding that the matter should be taken in both Parliament and State Assembly seriously.

‘’I will ensure that our party takes the matter to the two legislatures to resolve the issue,” he said, adding that his partymen would pressure the government for proper development of Kotia. Among others, Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka, Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, former MP Pradeep Majhi, Koraput DCC chief Minakshi Bahinipati and Sanakhemundi MLA Ramesh Jena accompanied Patnaik.

