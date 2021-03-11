STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Passenger screening goes kaput, Covid resurgence fears loom in Cuttack district

While three cases were reported from the city, the rest five cases were from different parts of the district.

Published: 11th March 2021 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

No screening at Cuttack railway station

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Even as Odisha government has made home isolation for seven days mandatory for people coming from high risk states and set up a strict screening mechanism at airports and railway stations, the district administration and the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) seem to have completely abdicated their responsibility.

Neither the administration nor CMC has any information on people coming from Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh where there has been aan alarming surge in Covid-19 cases. 
The 24x7 screening centre at Cuttack railway station  seems to be for namesake only. Though more than 1,500 people have come to Cuttack in trains from different states during the last four days, the screening centre at the railway station has no information on their number, name, address or health status. As a result, people coming from these states to Cuttack are freely moving around and raising the risk of coronavirus resurgence in the district. 

“This is a serious issue. The possibility carrying the coronavirus with them can’t be ruled out. The CMC and district administration have completely failed in their responsibilities which can blow up into a serious situation again. The authorities should be held accountable by the State government,” said a local resident and demanded stricter surveillance on returnees.

Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer Satyabrat Chhotray also expressed concern and said instructions have been given to screen all passengers coming from the high risk states to the district at Cuttack railway station. 

As many as eight positive cases were detected on Tuesday. While three cases were reported from the city, the rest five cases were from different parts of the district. Till date, 29,133 persons have been infected by coronavirus in the district while the virus has claimed 133 lives.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack cuttack railway station
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp