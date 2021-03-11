PMAY beneficiary chooses dignity over government aid

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: At a time when the State is riddled with the problem of money embezzlement under government-sponsored housing schemes, a genuine beneficiary of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) has returned the financial aid granted to him. He says, he wishes to construct a house with his own earnings.

The 35-year-old PMAY beneficiary Dilip Kumar Gaya of Mahajanpur under Nischintakoili block is a truck driver and resides with his family in a thatched house. He was selected as a PMAY beneficiary on the basis of a survey on socio-economic status conducted by the local administration in 2011.

Dilip said eight days back when he checked his bank account, he found a deposit of Rs 20,000 made by Nischintakoili block administration as the first instalment under the housing scheme. Unwilling to take government help in constructing a house for his family, Dilip decided to return the PMAY fund.

He withdrew the cash and returned it in the block office on Tuesday along with a letter to the BDO that he is not interested in availing housing aid under the Central government scheme as it would hamper his dignity.

Considering his application, BDO Karnadev Samaddar accepted the cash refunded by Dilip and provided a money receipt to him. “I prefer to build my house with my own earnings. I shall be happy if another poor man benefits from the money that I refunded”, said Dilip.