STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

PMAY beneficiary chooses dignity over government aid

Considering his application, BDO Karnadev Samaddar accepted the cash refunded by Dilip and provided a money receipt to him. “

Published: 11th March 2021 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: At a time when the State is riddled with the problem of  money embezzlement under government-sponsored housing schemes, a genuine beneficiary of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) has returned the financial aid granted to him. He says, he wishes to construct a house with his own earnings.

The 35-year-old PMAY beneficiary Dilip Kumar Gaya of Mahajanpur under Nischintakoili block is a truck driver and resides with his family in a thatched house. He was selected as a PMAY beneficiary on the basis of a survey on socio-economic status conducted by the local administration in 2011. 

Dilip said eight days back when he checked his bank account, he found a deposit of Rs 20,000 made by Nischintakoili block administration as the first instalment under the housing scheme. Unwilling to take government help in constructing a house for his family, Dilip decided to return the PMAY fund. 

He withdrew the cash and returned it in the block office on Tuesday along with a letter to the BDO that he is not interested in availing housing aid under the Central government scheme as it would hamper his dignity.

Considering his application, BDO Karnadev Samaddar accepted the cash refunded by Dilip and provided a money receipt to him. “I prefer to build my house with my own earnings. I shall be happy if another poor man benefits from the money that I refunded”, said Dilip.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PMAY dlilp kumar gaya
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp