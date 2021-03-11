When Similipal burned, BJD Ministers played cricket: BJP   

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: When Similipal was burning, BJD Ministers and MLAs were playing cricket matches in Mayurbhanj, alleged BJP on Wednesday. Addressing mediapersons, Mayurbhanj district president of BJP Kandra Soren said when the fire was raging inside the national park, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi, his Fisheries and Animal Resources Development counterpart Arun Sahoo and several BJD leaders were playing matches in Mayurbhanj Cricket Premium League.

More shocking is the fact that these Ministers were found partying at Lulung Guest house inside Similipal national park in the night when the fire was spreading in the forest, he claimed. He demanded resignation of Forest and Environment Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha on moral grounds for failing to protect the national park. The State Forest Minister should tender his resignation for not taking timely steps to control the fire in Similipal.

“The fire has been raging in the forests since the last fortnight but the State government and Forest department were in dark. It was only after Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took up the matter with Union Forest and Environment minister Prakash Javadekar basing on the tweets of a member of Mayurbhanj royal family that the State government woke up,” he alleged.

Soren further claimed that regular incidence of forest fires from February to April every year, illegal blasting in quarries and mushrooming of crusher units have adversely impacted the ecology of Similipal which has resulted in wild animals entering human settlement. Though crores of rupees of assistance are being provided by the Centre every year for protection of forest, the State government is misusing the funds in projects like CAMPA, he alleged.

“If the State government had properly implemented the Odisha Forest Amendment Act, 2000, Similipal would not have faced such a situation. We demand CBI inquiry into the wildfire in Similipal,” Soren added. Among others, Baripada MLA Prakash Soren and former district BJP chief KC Mohapatra were present.

9-hour Mayurbhanj bandh over wildfire

Baripada: Local outfit Bhanja Sena observed a nine-hour Mayurbhanj bandh on Wednesday over the raging wildfire in Similipal National Park. Vehicular movement on NH-18 and State Highways passing through the district was paralysed as the protestors staged road blockades by burning tyres.

All business establishments, government and private offices and educational institutions remained closed due to the bandh. Founder of the outfit Kalinga Keshari Jena blamed the State government and Forest department for the fire inside Similipal. “There are several forest and wildlife divisions with adequate forest staff but the government failed to control the fire due to mismanagement, he alleged.