STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Second phase Budget session to be stormy 

Opposition BJP and Cong to corner the government over forest fire and farmers’ issues 

Published: 12th March 2021 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The second phase of the Budget session of the Assembly beginning Friday is likely to be stormy with the Opposition BJP and Congress set to corner the State government over several issues including the raging fire in Similipal forest, rape of a minor tribal girl in Jajpur district and farmers’ issues.
The problems faced by farmers in selling their paddy in mandis continue despite an assurance given by the government in the Assembly, said leader of Congress Legislature Party Narasingha Mishra.

The assurance was given by none other than Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha who had announced that paddy from all genuine farmers will be purchased, Mishra said and added that still paddy has not been purchased from farmers in many parts of the State. It appears now that the government announcement was meant to break the deadlock in the Assembly over the issue and there has been no follow up, he said.

Mishra said the MLAs will meet on Friday before the House begins to discuss on the issues to be taken up during the session. Besides, the gang-rape of a minor tribal girl in Jajpur district will be raised during the session by both the BJP and Congress. “The incident is very vicious and proved that nobody is safe anywhere in the State,” Mishra said and added that arrest of the culprit will not restore the girl her dignity.
Meanwhile, the BJP has decided to raise the issue of forest fires including that in Similipal.

Opposition chief whip and BJP MLA Mohan Majhi said relevant questions still remain unanswered. Why the authorities took so long to react to the situation, he asked and added that people are waiting for answers.Besides the State government’s failure to contain the forest fire, there are several other issues including the rape of the minor tribal girl in Jajpur and delay in procurement of paddy which will be raised by the BJP, he said.udget session to be stormy 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Budget session
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 12/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp