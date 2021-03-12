Second phase Budget session to be stormy 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The second phase of the Budget session of the Assembly beginning Friday is likely to be stormy with the Opposition BJP and Congress set to corner the State government over several issues including the raging fire in Similipal forest, rape of a minor tribal girl in Jajpur district and farmers’ issues.

The problems faced by farmers in selling their paddy in mandis continue despite an assurance given by the government in the Assembly, said leader of Congress Legislature Party Narasingha Mishra.

The assurance was given by none other than Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha who had announced that paddy from all genuine farmers will be purchased, Mishra said and added that still paddy has not been purchased from farmers in many parts of the State. It appears now that the government announcement was meant to break the deadlock in the Assembly over the issue and there has been no follow up, he said.

Mishra said the MLAs will meet on Friday before the House begins to discuss on the issues to be taken up during the session. Besides, the gang-rape of a minor tribal girl in Jajpur district will be raised during the session by both the BJP and Congress. “The incident is very vicious and proved that nobody is safe anywhere in the State,” Mishra said and added that arrest of the culprit will not restore the girl her dignity.

Meanwhile, the BJP has decided to raise the issue of forest fires including that in Similipal.

Opposition chief whip and BJP MLA Mohan Majhi said relevant questions still remain unanswered. Why the authorities took so long to react to the situation, he asked and added that people are waiting for answers.Besides the State government’s failure to contain the forest fire, there are several other issues including the rape of the minor tribal girl in Jajpur and delay in procurement of paddy which will be raised by the BJP, he said.udget session to be stormy