Kids in Jumadang get enrolled for Aadhaar

In its bid to make the residents of disputed Jumadang village in Chitrakonda happy, the district administration on Wednesday enrolled 12 children for Aadhaar.

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:  In its bid to make the residents of disputed Jumadang village in Chitrakonda happy, the district administration on Wednesday enrolled 12 children for Aadhaar. A team of an enrolment agency went to the village located on the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border accompanied by Chitrakonda block education officer Gayatri Devi for the purpose of enrolling children under Aadhaar. The card will enable them to avail benefits offered by the Odisha government. 

A few days back, the administration had made provisions of admitting 14 kids from the village at Badpada Ashram School in Swabhiman Anchal. The children were enrolled, provided text books at the school and sent back as primary educational institutions in the State are yet to reopen due to Covid restrictions.

Earlier, the children used to attend classes at a Telugu medium school set up by Andhra Pradesh government in the village. Gayatri said the district administration is trying its best to ensure that the children from the village get the best education in Odia medium. 

The village was in news recently after its residents said they were being neglected by the Odisha government. They had decided to cast their votes in the panchayat polls conducted by Andhra Pradesh but changed their minds after the district administration convinced them that they will be taken care of.

