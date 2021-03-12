STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Legal advisors to help police improve conviction rate

In a review meeting held recently through video conference, DGP Abhay directed the senior officers to complete the recruitment process of legal advisors at the earliest.

Published: 12th March 2021 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to improve conviction rate in courts, Odisha Police has started appointing legal advisors in every district to provide proper assistance to the SPs and investigating officers.The legal advisors would be appointed in 27 police districts of the State. Retired district judges, additional district judges, public prosecutors and additional public prosecutors would be taken as the advisors on contractual basis.

“The purpose of appointing a legal advisor in every SP office is to help in improving investigation and look after the legal aspects of each case and guide in collecting strong evidence to make a case watertight,” said a senior police officer. The legal advisors can help in getting better results during the trial of the cases. They will also review the acquittal judgements to find out the loopholes in the investigation, he added.

In a review meeting held recently through video conference, DGP Abhay directed the senior officers to complete the recruitment process of legal advisors at the earliest. He also asked the officers to maintain a coordination with the judiciary and the prosecution to improve the conviction rate in the State.According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the conviction rate was just 21.5 per cent in 2019 while it was an abysmal 5.7 per cent in 2018.

During the meeting, the DGP has directed the officers to launch a special drive from March 7 to 14 to execute the pending non-bailable warrants (NBWs). “About 973 warrants have been executed till March 9. The warrants have been executed in good numbers in Ganjam, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Balasore and Kendrapara districts,” said the police officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 12/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp