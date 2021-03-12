STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Maha Tribunal completes three years, government draws Opposition flak

The ruling BJD, however, said the issue should not be politicised by the Opposition to settle political scores.

Published: 12th March 2021 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Thursday drew flak from the Opposition BJP and Congress as the tenure of Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal will be over on March 12 without Odisha getting any benefit out of it. Official sources, however, maintained that as per the provisions of Inter-state River Water Disputes Act-1956, the tribunal’s term is likely to be extended by two years. 

Launching a scathing attack on the government over the delay in resolving the long standing dispute with Chhattisgarh, BJP MLA Jayanarayan Mishra alleged that the issue is being used for political gains. Stating that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has remained silent over the issue, Mishra said he is using the issue to garner votes. Even after 19 hearings, the government has failed to finalise the common information format. Odisha has failed to get any significant benefits from the panel, he added.

The Congress also criticised the government alleging that the tribunal failed to make any significant progress to resolve the dispute. “The tribunal will turn three on Friday, but Odisha has not yet got any significant benefit from it. This is a complete failure of the State government,” Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja said.

The ruling BJD, however, said the issue should not be politicised by the Opposition to settle political scores. “The tribunal is acting according to the process. We are yet to get the interim stay order on construction by Chhattisgarh on the upstream of the river which we had demanded earlier. Rather than politicising the matter, the opposition should tell us where we failed in resolving the issue,” he said. Odisha and Chhattisgarh are on loggerheads as the government has objected to construction of barrages on the upstream of the river by the latter which dried up flow of water to the Hirakud dam during summer season. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal Mahanadi
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 12/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp