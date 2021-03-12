Nabarangpur forests also in flames

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Nabarangpur has become the latest addition to the list of districts battling with forest fire in the State. Sources said wildfire is spreading in forests of Jharigaon, Chandahandi Ghat, Kuhudi, Chacharaghati, Malgaon, Nuakot and Pradhaniguda since the last several days.

Hundreds of hectares of forest land have been destroyed in Jharigaon, Umerkote, Raighar and Chandahandi areas due to the wildfire. New saplings planted by Forest department have also been destroyed in the fire. The situation was taken up at the district emergency meeting held on Wednesday.

It was informed that equipment have been provided to forest personnel to identify forests where fire is reported. Few months back, two fire extinguishers were provided to the division. Besides, a special team to keep a watch on fire points in forests was also created. But in the last few days, fires have broken out in various forests which are yet to be brought under control.

Sources said villagers residing in the forest fringe areas are also to be blamed for the blaze. People are setting fire inside forests, especially at night, due to lack of awareness. The forests are being set on fire for maize cultivation.

In Nabarangpur, more than 500 fire points are identified every year. A senior forest official said most of the fire is caused by locals for cultivation purposes and to reduce the incidence, awareness is being created in forest fringe villages.

DFO sings to create awareness on fire

Malkangiri: As part of outreach programmes, the Forest department administered oath to villagers and members of Van Surakshya Samiti (VSS) for protection of forests from fire at RSC-II village in Chitrakonda on Thursday. DFO Pradeep Mirase has lent his voice to a song on prevention of forest fire. The song has been composed by a forester. It is being played amid beating of drums by members of Didyai and Bonda communities during the awareness campaign in villages across the district.