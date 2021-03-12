STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Sea of devotees at Lingaraj for Shivaratri

The devotees, who were on a day-long fast, waited patiently for the final ritual to be over after which they broke their fast.

Published: 12th March 2021 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Lakhs of devotees thronged the Lingaraj temple to observe Maha Shivaratri on Thursday. Despite the delay of a few hours, the ‘Mahadeepa’ was lifted atop the Dadhinauti (crown) of the temple ahead of the scheduled time of 10 pm. 

Even as the 11th century shrine was supposed to open at 2 am for morning rituals, the temple gates were not opened till 3 am. Sahana Mela or public darshan for devotees which was scheduled to begin at 3.45 am began an hour late. With barricades put up inside the temple,the devotees moved in a single queue and took turns to offer prayers to Lord Shiva at Ada Katha area near the sanctum sanctorum. 

A sevayat lifts ‘Mahadeep’ atop Lingaraj temple on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri in Bhubaneswar on Thursday | express

“Although there was a ban on entering the sanctum sanctorum in wake of the Covid-19 situation, thousands of devotees gathered in the temple for ‘Dhadi’ (queue) darshan of the deity”, said Badu Nijog secretary Kamalakant Badu.

However, Covid-19 protocols went up in smoke when the number of devotees swelled as the day proceeded. Although wearing a mask was made mandatory for the devotees and sevayats, many were found flouting both the norms in the absence of monitoring. The crowd of devotees rose by evening with many of them sitting in and outside the temple premises performing puja and lighting diyas. 

At around 5 pm, more than 3,000 devotees were seated in the temple ‘bedha’ with strict adherence to Covid guidelines, Kamalakant informed. The ‘Mahadeep’, the much-awaited ritual of the day, was lit by a priest at about 9.35 pm. The devotees, who were on a day-long fast, waited patiently for the final ritual to be over after which they broke their fast. Shivaratri was also celebrated in other temples across the Capital City.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 12/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp