Sea of devotees at Lingaraj for Shivaratri

BHUBANESWAR: Lakhs of devotees thronged the Lingaraj temple to observe Maha Shivaratri on Thursday. Despite the delay of a few hours, the ‘Mahadeepa’ was lifted atop the Dadhinauti (crown) of the temple ahead of the scheduled time of 10 pm.

Even as the 11th century shrine was supposed to open at 2 am for morning rituals, the temple gates were not opened till 3 am. Sahana Mela or public darshan for devotees which was scheduled to begin at 3.45 am began an hour late. With barricades put up inside the temple,the devotees moved in a single queue and took turns to offer prayers to Lord Shiva at Ada Katha area near the sanctum sanctorum.

A sevayat lifts ‘Mahadeep’ atop Lingaraj temple on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri in Bhubaneswar on Thursday | express

“Although there was a ban on entering the sanctum sanctorum in wake of the Covid-19 situation, thousands of devotees gathered in the temple for ‘Dhadi’ (queue) darshan of the deity”, said Badu Nijog secretary Kamalakant Badu.

However, Covid-19 protocols went up in smoke when the number of devotees swelled as the day proceeded. Although wearing a mask was made mandatory for the devotees and sevayats, many were found flouting both the norms in the absence of monitoring. The crowd of devotees rose by evening with many of them sitting in and outside the temple premises performing puja and lighting diyas.

At around 5 pm, more than 3,000 devotees were seated in the temple ‘bedha’ with strict adherence to Covid guidelines, Kamalakant informed. The ‘Mahadeep’, the much-awaited ritual of the day, was lit by a priest at about 9.35 pm. The devotees, who were on a day-long fast, waited patiently for the final ritual to be over after which they broke their fast. Shivaratri was also celebrated in other temples across the Capital City.