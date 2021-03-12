Shivaratri a sombre affair as state keeps Covid vigil

By Express News Service

Even as the government restricted possible large public gatherings on Mahashivratri amid a lurking fear of Covid resurgence, the festival was celebrated across the State on Thursday though without the usual pomp and fanfare. In Puri, devotees gathered on the Lokanath temple campus and lit “diyas” (earthen lamps) that burnt all night. At midnight, the Mahadipa was lifted atop the temple “Amolaka” while “Khicchdi Bhog” was offered to the Lord.

The Shiva Linga at

Gupetswar in Koraput

Similar rituals were observed at other important Shiva shrines across the district like Kapalmochana, Jambeswar, Jodalinga, Beleswar, Kapileswar, Bakreswar and Bhimeswar. Anticipating large gatherings, the administration deployed police personnel to ensure strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines like social distancing and wearing of face masks.

The celebration was relatively a sombre affair in Koraput district. In the famous Gupteswar shrine, only a handful of priests and sevayats performed the customary rituals while outsiders were barred entry. Moreover, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC is in force from March 9 till March 12, and all border entry points like Ramgiri, Haldikund and Saveri were sealed with deployment of additional police force. The crowd was unsually thin too in other Shiva temples in Jeypore, Koraput, Nandapur, Dasmantpur, Gaganapur and Pujariput.

The situation was similar in Jajpur district where prominent Shiva shrines witnessed a low footfall due to restrictions by the district administration. On the day, Section 144 was clamped around seven prominent Shiva shrines - Mahavinayak at Chandikhole, Baruneswar in Arei, Laliteswar and Trilochaneswar in Jajpur town, Beleswar, Likanatheswar in Nunupur and Uttareswar in Matabad. Devotees were allowed to have darshan of the Shiva Linga from outside the “Gambhira” of the temples where all cultural activities were banned. The prohibitory order will be lifted at 6 am on Friday.

Sundargarh district too ensured a mellowed down Shivaratri by imposing prohibitory orders around the Vedvyas temple complex in Rourkela which usually draws around 50,000 devotees on the occasion. Only 11 priests were allowed to perform the rituals according to a prior order by the administration. Rourkela and Lathikata tehsildars lifted the Mahadipa at midnight while even the members of the Vedvyas Trust Board were not allowed. The celebrations were equally subdued in other areas in the district.

Devotees at a shrine in Rourkela

The situation, however, was different in Ganjam district where despite restrictions and clear guidelines, the temples witnessed large crowds in the early hours. Devotees were seen blatantly violating the mandatory norms of wearing masks and physical distancing in the temple premises in urban areas. However, shrines in rural pockets saw fewer devotees.

The famous Pancha Mahadev Pitha in Buguda bore a deserted look which usually draws lakhs of devotees every year during the festival. On the other hand, BeMC organised a cultural programme at Ramlingeswar park in the city. In Jharsuguda district, Shiva temples in Brajrajnagar, Belpahar, Bandhabahal, and Banharpali too witnessed crowds amid safety curbs.

No untoward incidents were reported.