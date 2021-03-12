STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Shivaratri a sombre affair as state keeps Covid vigil

At midnight, the Mahadipa was lifted atop the temple “Amolaka” while “Khicchdi Bhog” was offered to the Lord.

Published: 12th March 2021 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

An aerial view of the decked up Loknath temple at Puri on Thursday | Express

An aerial view of the decked up Loknath temple at Puri on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

Even as the government restricted possible large public gatherings on Mahashivratri amid a lurking fear of Covid resurgence, the festival was celebrated across the State on Thursday though without the usual pomp and fanfare.  In Puri, devotees gathered on the Lokanath temple campus and lit “diyas” (earthen lamps) that burnt all night. At midnight, the Mahadipa was lifted atop the temple “Amolaka” while “Khicchdi Bhog” was offered to the Lord.

The Shiva Linga at
Gupetswar in Koraput 

Similar rituals were observed at other important Shiva shrines across the district like Kapalmochana, Jambeswar, Jodalinga, Beleswar, Kapileswar, Bakreswar and Bhimeswar. Anticipating large gatherings, the administration deployed police personnel to ensure strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines like social distancing and wearing of  face masks. 

The celebration was relatively a sombre affair in Koraput district. In the famous Gupteswar shrine, only a handful of priests and sevayats performed the customary rituals while outsiders were barred entry. Moreover, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC is in force from March 9 till March 12, and all border entry points like Ramgiri, Haldikund and Saveri were sealed with deployment of additional police force. The crowd was unsually thin too in other Shiva temples in Jeypore, Koraput, Nandapur, Dasmantpur, Gaganapur and Pujariput. 

The situation was similar in Jajpur district where prominent Shiva shrines witnessed a low footfall due to restrictions by the district administration. On the day, Section 144 was clamped around seven prominent Shiva shrines - Mahavinayak at Chandikhole, Baruneswar in Arei, Laliteswar and Trilochaneswar in Jajpur town, Beleswar, Likanatheswar in Nunupur and Uttareswar in Matabad. Devotees were allowed to have darshan of the Shiva Linga from outside the “Gambhira” of the temples where all cultural activities were banned. The prohibitory order will be lifted at 6 am on Friday. 

Sundargarh district too ensured a mellowed down Shivaratri by imposing prohibitory orders around the Vedvyas temple complex in Rourkela which usually draws around 50,000 devotees on the occasion. Only 11 priests were allowed to perform the rituals according to a prior order by the administration. Rourkela and Lathikata tehsildars lifted the Mahadipa at midnight while even the members of the Vedvyas Trust Board were not allowed. The celebrations were equally subdued in other areas in the district. 

Devotees at a shrine in Rourkela 

The situation, however, was different in Ganjam district where despite restrictions and clear guidelines, the temples witnessed large crowds in the early hours. Devotees were seen blatantly violating the mandatory norms of wearing masks and physical distancing in the temple premises in urban areas. However, shrines in rural pockets saw fewer devotees.

The famous Pancha Mahadev Pitha in Buguda bore a deserted look which usually draws lakhs of devotees every year during the festival. On the other hand, BeMC organised a cultural programme at Ramlingeswar park in the city. In Jharsuguda district, Shiva temples in Brajrajnagar, Belpahar, Bandhabahal, and Banharpali too witnessed crowds amid safety curbs. 

No untoward incidents were reported. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahashivratri
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 12/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp