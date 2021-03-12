Survey of differently-abled children from April 1

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government is all set to conduct a comprehensive survey of children with disabilities from April 1. The first ever enumeration of differently-abled children will be carried out to extend them better treatment facilities and livelihood support.As decided by the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disability (SSEPD) department, the survey will be conducted by anganwadi workers and monitored by supervisors, CDPOs and DSWOs of ICDS projects.

District Social Security Officers (DSSOs) have been directed to complete training of anganwadi workers in the block level and distribution of guidelines and survey format by March 26.The DSSOs have also been asked to send the list of non-ICDS areas not covered under the survey by March 22. Special camps will be organised in cooperation with ULBs concerned for the enumeration in these areas. Secretary of SSEPD department Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma said identification of children with physical deformities within the first couple of years of their birth is important for effective treatment and mitigation of their disabilities.

“Trained anganwadi workers will locate all cases of children with disabilities and submit the list to the block social security officers. They will keep surveillance on suspected cases on regular intervals,” he said. After the enumeration, a system will be put in place to identify such cases at the time of birth as part of the mandate given under Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016. The State government is developing a mobile application for the purpose.The survey is being conducted by the SSEPD department in collaboration with the Women and Child Development department.