STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Survey of differently-abled children from April 1

The survey is being conducted by the SSEPD department in collaboration with the Women and Child Development department. 

Published: 12th March 2021 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government is all set to conduct a comprehensive survey of children with disabilities from April 1. The first ever enumeration of differently-abled children will be carried out to extend them better treatment facilities and livelihood support.As decided by the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disability (SSEPD) department, the survey will be conducted by anganwadi workers and monitored by supervisors, CDPOs and DSWOs of ICDS projects.

District Social Security Officers (DSSOs) have been directed to complete training of anganwadi workers in the block level and distribution of guidelines and survey format by March 26.The DSSOs have also been asked to send the list of non-ICDS areas not covered under the survey by March 22. Special camps will be organised in cooperation with ULBs concerned for the enumeration in these areas. Secretary of SSEPD department Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma said identification of children with physical deformities within the first couple of years of their birth is important for effective treatment and mitigation of their disabilities. 

“Trained anganwadi workers will locate all cases of children with disabilities and submit the list to the block social security officers. They will keep surveillance on suspected cases on regular intervals,” he said. After the enumeration, a system will be put in place to identify such cases at the time of birth as part of the mandate given under Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016. The State government is developing a mobile application for the purpose.The survey is being conducted by the SSEPD department in collaboration with the Women and Child Development department. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 12/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp